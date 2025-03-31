Clive Golt steps down as Gibraltar government’s director of communications

SUR in English Gibraltar Monday, 31 March 2025, 10:44 Compartir

Clive Golt is stepping down from his role as Director of Communications for the Government of Gibraltar after years of dedicated service. The Government announced his departure last week, praising his invaluable contributions to public communications and his instrumental role in shaping Gibraltar’s national and international media presence.

Golt, who was originally appointed by Sir Peter Caruana, served under two different and rival administrations, setting aside political differences to work for the greater good of the community. His expertise in media relations and his ability to build strong connections with Spanish political circles have been key in ensuring Gibraltar’s voice is heard and respected abroad.

Chief Minister Fabian Picardo paid tribute to Golt’s enduring legacy, highlighting his influence not only in Government communications but also in Gibraltar’s broader political landscape. He recalled how Golt, during his tenure at GBC, provided a platform for young political voices, including Picardo himself, through engaging and thought-provoking debates.

“Clive’s passion for Gibraltar and its people, his unwavering belief in the power of good journalism, and his exceptional ability to connect with people beyond our borders have made him an indispensable asset to our Government,” Picardo said. “For many years, he was the face of our National Broadcaster and later Gibraltar’s key liaison with international media. I am pleased that he will continue to support our nation in the years to come.”

Although leaving his current role, Golt will remain involved in the Government’s communications strategy. He will continue to play a key role in maintaining and strengthening the vital network of relationships he has built in Spain, ensuring Gibraltar’s perspective is well represented in political and media circles. Further details on the new communications plan are expected to be announced in the coming weeks.

The government expressed its deepest gratitude for Golt’s 15 years of service, acknowledging his invaluable contribution to the Rock’s democracy. His legacy will continue to influence Gibraltar’s communications and international standing for years to come.