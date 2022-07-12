The Charter Choir is on tour in Gibraltar this week and will be performing free of charge The students from Homerton College at the University of Cambridge will be singing at the King's Chapel, Garrison Library and both of the cathedrals

The choir has over 20 members and is accompanied by two organists. / homerton college

There is a treat in store for lovers of choral music in Gibraltar this week, as The Charter Choir from Homerton College at the University of Cambridge will be performing in several venues from 13 to 17 July.

The choir is formed by 22-24 singers, most of them undergraduates at Homerton College, and the majority receive choral scholarships. There are usually also two organ scholars in residence at Homerton, who accompany the Charter Choir. They perform a variety of choral music, ranging in era and style from the medieval to the 21st century, and everything in between.

Dr Daniel Trocmé-Latter, the Director of Music, says the choir has toured to France, Monaco, Germany, Croatia, Ireland and the USA, but this is the first international tour since 2019.

"We’d heard from other choirs what a great place Gibraltar is to tour, as well as a fantastic place to visit in general. We’re looking forward to meeting the monkeys and the dolphins, as well as seeing the sights!" he told SUR in English.

The programme for the choir's performances is as follows:

Wednesday 13 July: The King's Chapel at 11am and the Garrison Library at 8pm

Saturday 16 July: Mass at the Cathedral of St Mary the Crowned at 12 noon

Sunday 17 July: Eucharist at Holy Trinity Cathedral at 11am and Evensong at 4pm

The organists, Shanna Hart and Lorenzo Bennett, will also be performing an organ recital on Thursday at Holy Trinity at 6pm.

All these events are free of charge, with a collection held at the end.