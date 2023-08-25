Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Captain of Gas Venus is charged over spill

The incident happened on 1 August as the tanker took on fuel a short distance off Gibraltar

Friday, 25 August 2023, 16:59

A Korean man has been charged following an oil spill in the Bay of Gibraltar. Sangsob Kim, 56, the captain of tanker Gas Venus, was charged with illegally discharging heavy fuel oil into the sea and environmental damage. It followed an incident on 1 August as the tanker took on fuel a short distance off Gibraltar. Some of the oil washed ashore on the Rock.

