Captain of Gas Venus is charged over spill

Sections
Highlight
SUR in English
Friday, 25 August 2023, 16:59
Compartir
A Korean man has been charged following an oil spill in the Bay of Gibraltar. Sangsob Kim, 56, the captain of tanker Gas Venus, was charged with illegally discharging heavy fuel oil into the sea and environmental damage. It followed an incident on 1 August as the tanker took on fuel a short distance off Gibraltar. Some of the oil washed ashore on the Rock.
Publicidad
Publicidad
Reporta un error en esta noticia
Necesitas ser suscriptor para poder votar.