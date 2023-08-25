Captain of Gas Venus is charged over spill The incident happened on 1 August as the tanker took on fuel a short distance off Gibraltar

A Korean man has been charged following an oil spill in the Bay of Gibraltar. Sangsob Kim, 56, the captain of tanker Gas Venus, was charged with illegally discharging heavy fuel oil into the sea and environmental damage. It followed an incident on 1 August as the tanker took on fuel a short distance off Gibraltar. Some of the oil washed ashore on the Rock.