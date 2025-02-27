Bus pass scam offering free travel on Gibraltar's public transport

SUR in English Thursday, 27 February 2025, 12:14 Compartir

Gibraltar's ministry of transport has been made aware of posts on social media purporting to offer a smart bus pass with free travel for three months on the Rock's public transport.

They have issued a warning that this is a scam and is not an offer or product that can be used with any of Gibraltar's transport companies. They advise that the link and post should be ignored and that it has already been reported as a scam to the relevant authorities.