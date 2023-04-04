British Airways boosts weekend flights between London Heathrow and Gibraltar The airline will offer up to three flights a day on some dates between April and October

British Airways has increased its London Heathrow service to Gibraltar on certain weekends this summer.

It is the first time ever that there will be three London Heathrow flights on the same day. This will be on three Saturdays in April, two in May, two in June, two in July, four in August, five in September and four in October.

Gibraltar’s Minister for Business and Tourism, Vijay Daryanani, said “This is welcome news for overnight tourism, our hotels and Gibraltar PLC on the whole. The airline industry is extremely challenging and competitive. I have been asking British Airways to increase flights as they have been busy on most days so I am glad to see these extra flights materialise."

"This is the first time ever that we have three flights to Heathrow on the same day. I hope we can continue to convince the operators to increase capacity to Gibraltar in the future,” he added.