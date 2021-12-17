Booster jabs urged as Omicron variant detected in Gibraltar

Gibraltar's chief minister, Fabian Picardo, has urged everyone to get their Covid-19 booster jab as soon as possible. In a statement, he confirmed that Gibraltar has adequate supplies of the vaccine and that the programme was being extended with a drop-in centre at the Children's PCC open from 9am to 8pm Monday to Friday.

"Do not delay your booster shot because you are put off because you might get side effects. We now have evidence that two doses are simply not enough to give us the protection we all need. We need the third, booster jab and we need it as soon as possible to avoid our GHA being overwhelmed or having to take more drastic measures to protect our health services. The Omicron variant is highly transmissible so get your booster shot to bring our level of immunity back up and protect our GHA," he said.