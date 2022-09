New book on bird migration Written by Geraldine, Stewart and Clive Finlayson, it will be launched during the Calpe Conference

A new called Bird Migration Between Europe and Africa is being officially launched during the Calpe Conference at 5pm today, Friday 23 September. The book has been written by Geraldine, Stewart and Clive Finlayson, and copies will be available to purchase from the Gibraltar National Museum shop as from Monday 26 September.