Bomb scare at Gibraltar's Rosia Bay on Wednesday

An emergency incident was declared at Rosia Bay on Wednesday this week after the police received a call around 10am from someone who said they had seen «a suspicious box with wires» floating in the water.

Police officers immediately rushed to the scene and, after asking some people who were fishing off the jetty to leave, they closed the area to the public.

The bomb disposal team, ambulance service, Fire and Rescue and the Royal Navy were also alerted and a Customs boat was deployed to prevent any vessels from entering the Bay.

In the end it was a case of better safe than sorry, to the relief of all those present and residents of the area. It was a very tense situation when Navy divers brought the suspicious object to the surface, but after inspection it was declared safe. It is believed to have been an old boiler with its wires still attached.