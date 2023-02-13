Body of Gibraltar surgeon recovered after earthquake A minute's silence was held at midday today Monday, to remember all those who have died in Turkey and Syria

Flags are flying at half-mast in Gibraltar this Monday following news on Sunday that orthopedic surgeon Dr George Chami, who worked for the Gibraltar Health Authority, has been found dead in Antakya, Turkey, following last Monday's earthquake.

In a statement issued on Sunday, the government expressed its deepest condolences on his passing and said a one-minute silence would be held at midday to remember all those who have died in this tragedy.

Highly respected

Dr Chami was a highly respected surgeon and a popular member of the community. He is believed to have been asleep in an apartment in Antakya when the earthquake struck, and although some people were recovered alive in the early rescue attempts, his body was not found until Sunday.

Chief minister Fabian Picardo said that Dr Chami had chosen to make Gibraltar his home and with that, improve the lives of many Gibraltarians with his talent. "All our thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends at this devastating time," he said.