Artists from Morocco exhibit in Gibraltar

Friday, 19 January 2024, 16:57
Gibraltar Cultural Services is organising an exhibition of Moroccan art in collaboration with Gallery Kent Tangier and the JM Memorial Foundation. It will be held at the Gustavo Bacarisas Gallery and will run from 20 February to 9 March 2024.
The exhibition, Isthmus: Art From Across The Straits, includes works by well-known Moroccan artists Abdelkrim Ouazzani, Ilias Selfati and Mohamed Benyaich. The aim of the event is to bring the art of Morocco to Gibraltar for residents and visitors to see.
