Art competition for 60th anniversary of John Mackintosh Hall

Friday, 26 January 2024

To celebrate the 60th anniversary of the John Mackintosh Hall, Gibraltar Cultural Services are holding an art competition.

Entries will be exhibited at the John Mackintosh Hall from 16 to 26 April 2024. The competition, which includes painting and photography categories, is open to Gibraltar residents aged 16 and over.

Works must be original and depict the John Mackintosh Hall. Entry forms and rules: www.culture.gi/forms