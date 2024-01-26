Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

The John Mackintosh Hall. SUR
Art competition for 60th anniversary of John Mackintosh Hall
Gibraltar

Art competition for 60th anniversary of John Mackintosh Hall

The competition, which includes painting and photography categories, is open to Gibraltar residents aged 16 and over

SUR in English

Friday, 26 January 2024, 17:45

To celebrate the 60th anniversary of the John Mackintosh Hall, Gibraltar Cultural Services are holding an art competition.

Entries will be exhibited at the John Mackintosh Hall from 16 to 26 April 2024. The competition, which includes painting and photography categories, is open to Gibraltar residents aged 16 and over.

Works must be original and depict the John Mackintosh Hall. Entry forms and rules: www.culture.gi/forms

