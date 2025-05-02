Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
File photo. SUR
Annual Skin Cancer Day screening
Health

Annual Skin Cancer Day screening

The clinic focuses on suspicious skin changes, not long-term conditions

SUR in English

Friday, 2 May 2025, 13:09

The Gibraltar Health Authority's annual Skin Cancer Screening Day returns on 10 May at the Primary Care Centre.

Appointments must be booked in advance.

The clinic focuses on suspicious skin changes, not long-term conditions. Health officials stress the importance of early detection, especially in Gibraltar's sunny climate, where high sun exposure increases the risk of skin cancer.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Strong winds cause flooding in eastern Costa del Sol town
  2. 2 Woman seriously injured as car catches fire following collision in Costa del Sol town
  3. 3 Mutua Madrid Open set to resume with all Spanish hopes ended
  4. 4 Hundreds enjoy local foodie market for second consecutive year in Benalmádena
  5. 5 Costa del Sol town to host international rugby tournament
  6. 6 5,000 new homes planned for eastern Costa del Sol town
  7. 7 Cártama without water on Wednesday due to a breakdown caused by the blackout
  8. 8 Nerja Residents Day: a celebration of cultural diversity
  9. 9 Gibraltar government, the union Unite and refuse collectors reach an agreement
  10. 10 Temporary ban on octopus fishing enforced in Gibraltar waters

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Esta funcionalidad es exclusiva para registrados.

Comentar es una ventaja exclusiva para registrados

¿Ya eres registrado?

Inicia sesión
Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad

surinenglish Annual Skin Cancer Day screening