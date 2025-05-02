Annual Skin Cancer Day screening

Health
Friday, 2 May 2025, 13:09
The Gibraltar Health Authority's annual Skin Cancer Screening Day returns on 10 May at the Primary Care Centre.
Appointments must be booked in advance.
The clinic focuses on suspicious skin changes, not long-term conditions. Health officials stress the importance of early detection, especially in Gibraltar's sunny climate, where high sun exposure increases the risk of skin cancer.
