Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
The ship was beached off Catalan Bay last summer. SUR
All cargo now removed from stricken ship

All cargo now removed from stricken ship

N.Hesketh

Gibraltar

Friday, 28 April 2023, 10:55

Compartir

All cargo has now been removed from the shipwrecked vessel languishing off Gibraltar since an environmental scare over a possible fuel leak last year. The Rock's port authority said on Thursday this week that 33,632 tonnes of steel bars had now been lifted from the OS 35. It added that plans are now under way for the scheduled removal of the vessel itself.

Publicidad

Noticia patrocinada

Publicidad

Espacios grises
Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad