All cargo now removed from stricken ship

N.Hesketh Gibraltar

All cargo has now been removed from the shipwrecked vessel languishing off Gibraltar since an environmental scare over a possible fuel leak last year. The Rock's port authority said on Thursday this week that 33,632 tonnes of steel bars had now been lifted from the OS 35. It added that plans are now under way for the scheduled removal of the vessel itself.