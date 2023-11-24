After a foggy start, Princess Royal gets down to business on the Rock

Sections
Friday, 24 November 2023, 13:53
HRH The Princess Royal was the guest of honour at the Gibraltar Literary Festival (Friday, 17 November). The sister of Britain's King Charles arrived just in time after her plane was diverted to Malaga due to fog.
The royal first went to the Convent, seat of the Governor of Gibraltar, before sitting in on a talk by cookery personality and author Mary Berry, as part of the festival events. The royal then attended an official dinner to open the festival at the Sunborn Hotel and stayed overnight on the Rock before departing on Saturday.
This Gibunco Gibraltar Literary Festival is the ninth organised and brings together well-known writers and speakers for three days of public events. Theresa May's talk on Saturday has had to be moved to a larger venue - John Mackintosh Hall - due to high demand.
As part of her busy schedule, the princess also visited the Royal Gibraltar Regiment Association on Saturday accompanied by the Rock's governor and chief minister.
