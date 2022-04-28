New addition to Gibraltar's street art scene, this time in Landport Tunnel The colourful mural of John Lennon, who married Yoko Ono on the Rock just over 50 years ago, has been painted by Michael Corr

Gibraltar's street art is expanding regularly and another mural has recently been completed, this time in the Landport Tunnel.

The painting of legendary musician John Lennon is on one of the blocked-off doorways inside the tunnel (next to Lord Nelson's) and is the work of award-winning painter and mural artist Michael Corr, who is based in central Scotland. His work centres around portraits and is known for its emphasis on colour and spontaneous mark-making.

The mural of John Lennon is a tribute to the Beatles musician, who travelled to Gibraltar to marry Yoko Ono a little over 50 years ago. Landport Tunnel is a key entry point for pedestrians and tourists to the Rock,and this was seen as an ideal spot for a piece of street art depicting a world-renowned musician with a strong connection to Gibraltar.