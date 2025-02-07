Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

The ship was beached off Catalan Bay during the summer of 2022. SUR
Accident investigation report into major shipping incident off Gibraltar is released
Accident investigation report into major shipping incident off Gibraltar is released

The collision between the OS35 and the Adam LNG happened on 29 August 2022 and caused an oil spill off Catalan Bay

Friday, 7 February 2025, 15:32

The bulk carrier OS 35 was involved in what was described at the time as a "minor collision" with another vessel, the Adam LNG on 29 August, 2022. The collision caused a breach in two of the holds and urgent measures were taken to try and contain the subsequent oil spill. The master of the bulk carrier was arrested and charged with seven offences.

Now, nearly two-and-a-half years later, the official accident investigation report has been released which reveals the mistakes made . It can be read in full on the Gibraltar Maritime Administration website: www.gibraltarship.com/reports/accident-reports.

