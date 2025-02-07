Accident investigation report into major shipping incident off Gibraltar is released

Sections
Highlight
SUR in English
Gibraltar
Friday, 7 February 2025, 15:32
The bulk carrier OS 35 was involved in what was described at the time as a "minor collision" with another vessel, the Adam LNG on 29 August, 2022. The collision caused a breach in two of the holds and urgent measures were taken to try and contain the subsequent oil spill. The master of the bulk carrier was arrested and charged with seven offences.
Now, nearly two-and-a-half years later, the official accident investigation report has been released which reveals the mistakes made . It can be read in full on the Gibraltar Maritime Administration website: www.gibraltarship.com/reports/accident-reports.
