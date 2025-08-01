1.3-million-pound investment in Gibraltar's fire service

SUR in English Gibraltar Friday, 1 August 2025, 09:38 Share

Gibraltar's Fire Rescue and Service (GFRS) this week confirmed their investment into aerial ladder platforms for their fire engines. This addition to the emergency services is a versatile appliance which will improve responses to a wide range of emergency scenarios - including fires in tall, complex buildings, rescues from heights and defensive firefighting methods, among others.

This development of the fire brigade follows a competitive tender process, comprehensive research and onsite tests. The 1.3-million-pound investment demonstrates Gibraltar's commitment to development of the service for its growing population.

Chief fire officer, Colin Ramirez, said "With Gibraltar’s evident growth comes the need to adapt as an emergency service that has an undeniable responsibility to safeguard our community. The GFRS has been working closely with HMGoG to make this significant investment in our response capabilities to ensure that we obtain an asset that adapts and is very specific to our capabilities, to Gibraltar’s demographics, and that will improve how we approach incidents of a more complex nature. The ultimate beneficiary of this acquisition is of course our community, our friends, our relatives, and let us not forget our fire fighters, who continue to seek ways to improve the service that they provide to safeguard Gibraltar and its people."

The Minister with responsibilities for the fire service, the Hon Leslie Bruzon said “As mentioned by me in Parliament and as per my budget speech, the acquisition of this state-of-the-art Aerial Ladder Platform is a testament to the Gibraltar Fire and Rescue Service’s forward-thinking approach and dedication to public safety. By investing in modern, specialised equipment, the GFRS is not only enhancing its operational capability but also ensuring that its firefighters have the tools necessary to work safely and effectively in challenging and high-risk situations. This development highlights the collaborative effort between the GFRS and HM Government of Gibraltar in prioritising community safety and resilience. Ultimately, this investment will help safeguard lives, property, and infrastructure while supporting the long-term growth and sustainability of Gibraltar.”

The aerial ladder platforms have now been commissioned and are expected to be implemented into the fire service by the end of 2026.