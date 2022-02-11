The best properties in Málaga with Habitat Inmobiliaria

Friday, 11 February 2022, 13:23

Enjoying Málaga and its wide range of activities is possible thanks to some of the developments spread throughout the province. We highlight Habitat Alborán Siroco in Torremolinos, Habitat Valle Romano in Estepona and Habitat Santangelo in Benalmádena.

Habitat Alborán Siroco is a development of 61 exclusive homes with one to four bedrooms, penthouses and ground floor apartments with gardens, and with wonderful sea views from their large windows and spacious terraces.

Its exclusivity is one of the characteristics of the development, which stands out from other developments due to its large gardens, outdoor swimming pool, heated pool and healthy circuit.

As for its location, it is right on the seafront promenade of Torremolinos, has a direct connection to Málaga International Airport and is just a few minutes from the city centre.

Habitat Valle Romano is a development of 115 one- to four-bedroom terraced homes with a choice of penthouses and ground floor apartments with private gardens, all with sea views.

Some of its outstanding features are its communal areas with swimming pool, gymnasium, social club and gardens.

Moreover, its location in Estepona gives it privileged views of the sea and the Los Reales de Sierra Bermeja Natural Park.

Finally, Habitat Santangelo is a development of 51 homes with two or three bedrooms, all of them with terraces and large communal areas such as swimming pool and gardens where you can enjoy an incomparable setting, as well as sea views.

The development, which is synonymous with quality of life and well-being all year round, is located in Benalmádena, just 15 minutes from the airport and about 20 minutes from the heart of Málaga or Puerto Banús.

If you are thinking of moving or buying a new home where you can enjoy the Mediterranean Sea, you will find everything you are looking for in Habitat Inmobiliaria's developments.

Habitat Inmobiliaria, extensive experience and more than 60,000 homes delivered

Habitat Inmobiliaria is a national benchmark with extensive experience and more than 60,000 homes delivered. The company currently has 4,000 homes on the market in different parts of Spain.

Specifically, in the province of Málaga, in addition to Habitat Alborán, comprising Habitat Alborán Mistral, Habitat Alborán Siroco and Habitat Alborán Poniente; Habitat Valle Romano and Habitat Santangelo, the developer is also marketing another development, Habitat Los Guindos.

Thus, the developer stands out for its recognised Habitat Quality, endorsed by various external organisations and laboratories, offering homes of high architectural quality and spaces designed for well-being and enjoyment.

More information on Habitat Inmobiliaria's Málaga developments

Those interested in hearing more about Habitat Inmobiliaria’s developments in Málaga can obtain information and, if they so desire, request a video-call by calling freephone 900 100 420, sending an email to informacion@habitat.es or visiting the website: www.habitatinmobiliaria.com .