Banus Bay Residences, a premium residential in Marbella, Málaga

Wednesday, 18 May 2022, 16:46

Welcome to Banus Bay Residences, a fantastic and luxurious project, developed by TM Real Estate Group in Puerto Banús, Marbella. Enjoy a glamorous lifestyle in Costa del Sol, in one of the highest standard areas in Spain.

Banus Bay Residences is formed by 14 detached properties and an independent villa. They are surrounded by a quiet, nice, and private environment. The project is placed 300 metres from Duque beach, enjoy a prestigious area, with restaurants, seafront promenades, shopping malls, and a large variety of services.

This residential is designed and adapted to the most demanding clients. You can enjoy these following kinds of properties:

-Four floor properties with 3 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms.

-Four floor properties with 4 bedrooms and 4 bathrooms.

-A Four floor villa with 4 bedrooms and 5 bathrooms.

All the properties offer a private garden with a pool and a solarium. They are built to make you enjoy the Marbella’s lifestyle and the incredible Andalusian weather.

The exclusive properties are characterised by luxurious features, like quality materials, wide spaces, and a privileged location. You will be close to the sea and all services. Furthermore, the residential puts at your disposal vigilance cameras and maintenance & security service.

All of this, in Puerto Banús, Costa del Sol, with a wide service offer.

Enjoy an exclusive personalization program with TM Real Estate Group and La Albaida a prestigious interiorism studio. It will allow you choose between a wide range of options. We will help you to analyze the spaces and your preferences. In this way, you can add a personal touch to your home. Furthermore, you can also convert your basement into a gym or a winery.

TM is guided by excellence and high quality. One of our fundamental priorities is making sure you feel at home from the very first moment you walk through the door. That is why we offer personalisation options. At Banus Bay Residences, we offer the possibility of furnishing your home with us. Our team of advisors will help you choose between different materials so that you select the ones that best suit your tastes and lifestyle.

Happy Homes Programme

We like our clients to feel protected and always cared for, even more so when they are not at home. As such, we provide a set of services so that we are there for you when you most need it. Through our after-sales team, we can provide you with the following:

- Keyholding service.

If you have just purchased a TM home, make the most of our keyholding service, free for one year, providing a speedy resolution to any issues you may have. If you are already a property owner, ask our customer service team for this service!

- Cleaning service.

Our cleaning service means you can start your holidays in a clean home. We want you to concentrate on enjoying your holiday!

- Maintenance service.

We take care of your home when you’re not there. Our team will make regular inspections to keep everything in perfect condition.

- Gardening service.

Make sure your plants look just as lovely as on the first day with our professional gardening service. And if you have a pool, we can look after it all year round.

Finally, Banus Bay Residences is a glamorous development, for the premium lifestyle lovers in one of the most desired areas. More info at: +34 951 81 99 57 or marbella@tmgrupoinmobiliario.com