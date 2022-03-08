International education on the Costa del Sol - the way forward Schools and colleges get together to debate the current situation at a webinar organised by SUR in English

International schools and colleges on the Costa del Sol have been invited to take part in a roundtable style online discussion on different aspects affecting education providers today.

Participating in the event this Wednesday 9 March at 9.15am are Amanda Hughes, Principal at Laude San Pedro International College; Rachel Evans, Head of Novaschool Sunland International; Trevor Sergent, Head of School at Atlas Americal School of Malaga; and Francisco Campo of the American College of Spain. The discussion will be moderated by Rachel Haynes, Editor of SUR in English.

Participants will discuss a number of questions in relation to international education on the Costa del Sol. These will include their current projects: what they have achieved so far this academic year and what they have planned for the coming months.

They will also discuss how they interact on an international level with other educational establishments and how they form part and contribute to the community here on the Costa del Sol.

The webinar can be viewed live via surinenglish.com