Atlas American School of Málaga, the new international school that will open its doors in Estepona in September

Thursday, 21 April 2022, 11:27

Atlas American School of Málaga will be the first school with an American curriculum on the Costa del Sol, offering all levels of education from Infant to 12th Grade, covering the range of ages from 3 to 18 years.

The school is committed to fostering academic excellence and training its pupils in both academic and personal skills. Creativity and critical thinking, problem solving, teamwork, initiative and decision making will therefore be encouraged. The development of oral and written skills, among others, will also be worked on.

To this end, the centre will be staffed by a team of renowned American teachers with many years of international experience, who teach a curriculum that focuses on developing humanities through sport, the arts, drama and music.

Located in the Selwo area, a privileged spot in Estepona, Atlas American School meets the demand for international schools on the Costa del Sol, facilitating access to university both in Spain and abroad. Pupils at Atlas American School will graduate with an American High School Diploma, which can be validated by the Spanish Bachillerato, as it also offers specific preparation for the official Spanish syllabus (Language and Social Studies).

In addition, as of the 2022-23 academic year, Atlas American School of Malaga will apply for authorisation to offer the International Baccalaureate Diploma Programme. It will also stand out for offering innovative programmes, such as an intensive French programme; an entrepreneurship programme for students aged 14 to 17; and high-performance sports programmes in golf, tennis and paddle tennis. All of this will be integrated into the school timetable to guarantee excellence in the education of its pupils.

Atlas-ASM will also offer a guidance and support service for choosing a university and the admission process and will also offer an annual SAT preparation course for pupils considering studying at a university in the United States.

Regarding the facilities, the educational complex will occupy an area of 22,498 square metres and will house two separate buildings, one for the centre itself, and the other as a pupil residence with a boarding programme that will begin in September 2023. It will also have a gymnasium, two basketball courts and a football pitch.

All of this in a very international environment and with the reliability of Mathema Educación, a group founded in 2012 that already manages two other schools: Aquinas American School with three campuses in Madrid and a student residence, and The British School of Navarra, in Pamplona.

For further information, see: https://atlas-asm.es/