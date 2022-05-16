With a month to go until the official start of summer, temperatures are set to soar in Andalucía this week A heatwave, due to a mass of very hot sub-tropical air which is currently over north Africa, is on its way

There is still a month to go until the official start of summer, but a heatwave is already on its way. On Monday, 14 provinces in Spain were on alert for temperatures of 30C or over, and the Aemet weather agency is warning that from today, Tuesday, we can expect the heat to start to increase, with thermometers over 40C in some inland areas from Friday onwards.

Luis Fernando López, Aemet’s delegate in Andalucía, Ceuta and Melilla, says temperatures are going to rise progressively by more than ten degrees Celsius.

The heatwave will especially affect the Guadalquivir Valley, Cordoba, Seville and Jaén, all of which can expect at least 40C, and Granada with a high of 39C.

“The coastal areas will be cooler,” says López, “reaching a maximum of 30C, or 35 in Almeria and Huelva”.

With these temperatures in sight for the end of the week, meteorology expert José Luis Escudero is warning that the first yellow and orange alerts for heat will almost certainly be issued.

“In Malaga province the temperatures in the Antequera and Ronda areas are going to soar,” he says on his blog Tormentos y Rayos. “The heat is due to a mass of very hot sub-tropical air which is currently in north Africa and will move up to the peninsula, helped by an anticyclonic ridge".