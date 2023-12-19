Will January bring rain to the south of Spain?

Europa Press Malaga Tuesday, 19 December 2023, 16:58 Compartir Copiar enlace

Much-needed rain could be on the way to Spain next month as meteorologists predict a warmer and wetter than usual January in Andalucía. Just days ahead of the official astronomical start of winter on 22 December, the state weather agency (Aemet) has presented its weather forecast for the start of 2024 across the region.

Andalucía will have a winter with above-average temperatures and with a probability that January rainfall will exceed normal levels, especially in the western part of the region, according to Aemet.

A dry autumn

It comes as Andalucía experienced its third warmest autumn since 1961 with an average temperature of 18.7C. Aemet pointed out that autumn was "extremely warm" in most of the eastern provinces in Jaén, Malaga and Granada and "very warm" in the rest.

This year's autumn in Andalucía has been the 22nd driest since 1961, with an average rainfall of 144.5mm, 80% of the average rainfall. The majority of the rain in autumn fell in September and October, according to Aemet. However, November was a "very dry" month with 28mm on average, which is only 37% of the average for November.

Longest drought since 1961

Rains in September and October provided some relief, but a dry November set the region back again. Aemet pointed out that 90.1mm was collected during November 2020, compared to just 28mm this November. The current drought in Andalucía is the longest of all droughts since 1961, Aemet confirmed. It started in March 2016 and has lasted seven years and nine months.

Possible showers this week

Rain could finally fall on Wednesday this week, according to the weather forecast. However Aemet said "it will not be very significant", around 1mm, with "no more expected until the middle of next week". Temperatures will be the usual for this time of year, but will start to rise from Sunday onwards, both daytime and overnight.