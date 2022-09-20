Big change in the weather forecast from Wednesday as yellow warnings issued for storms and heavy rain Spain's weather agency, Aemet, says every province of Andalucía will be affected except Almeria, and there could even be hailstorms in some mountainous areas

The Spanish weather agency Aemet is warning that umbrellas are going to be needed in much of southern Spain from Wednesday, 21 September. It has issued a yellow warning for severe storms in the Antequera and Ronda areas, and for rain in every province in Andalucía except Almeria.

Showers are expected in most parts of Malaga province, with storms possible at times, and these will probably reach the coast on Wednesday afternoon. The yellow warning comes into effect at midday on Wednesday and will last until midnight.

Hail in Andalucía

In Andalucía, Aemet says skies will be cloudy and there will be showers with possible storms, most probably and most intensely in the north of the region and mountain areas in the remainder, where they could be strong and accompanied by hail. These will extend to the south and west of the region through the afternoon. Temperatures are not expected to change much, except on the Atlantic coast where they will be cooler.

The picture for the country as a whole shows dry and stable weather in the northern third of the peninsula, while showers and occasional storms are possible in the central and southern areas, especially inland and in the mountains, where they could be heavy at times.

Aemet is forecasting little change to the temperatures, although it will be a little cooler in the upper Ebro, north of Aragón and Catalonia, and parts of the southern third of the country.