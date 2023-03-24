EU warns again over plan to allow irrigation around Doñana wetlands Green groups have long complained that this draws water off the delicate wetlands which are home to many protected species

The European Commission has sent an ultimatum to Spain to take urgent steps to comply with an EU court ruling forcing it to do more to protect the delicate Doñana national park wetland in Andalucía's Seville and Huelva provinces

If the Spanish government does not respond, the EU will request that Spain be fined for repeatedly turning a blind eye to the ruling.

The EU is concerned about the Andalusian regional government's latest plan to make legal the irrigation of more crops around Doñana. Green groups have long complained that this draws water off the delicate wetlands which are home to many protected species.

Brussels wants to know that Spain has taken steps to make sure the regional government plan is not going to allow further damage to the wetlands.