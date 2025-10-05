Virtual reality brings Titanic Experience to the heart of Seville

Tony Bryant Seville Sunday, 5 October 2025, 20:48 | Updated 21:01h. Share

Seville has long attracted tourists from all over the world because of its wealth of spectacular architecture, monuments and iconic landmarks, not to mention its tempting cuisine, longstanding cultural traditions and colourful festivities. However, as with most provinces in Andalucía, Seville has joined the age of modern technology to try to attract a different type of tourist, introducing several virtual reality attractions that recreate awe-inspiring experiences: one of these is the Titanic Experience, which arrived in the capital of Andalucía in the summer.

This innovative idea, created by one of the world’s largest virtual reality experience companies, Virtual Zone, is currently available in many European countries after premiering in the USA. It offers participants the opportunity to explore the RMS Titanic, the British ocean liner that sank on 15 April 1912 after hitting an iceberg on her maiden voyage.

Located in the virtual reality centre in the Nervión district of Seville (Avenida San Francisco Javier), close to the tram and urban bus lines, this next-generation experience guides visitors on a remarkable descent 4,000 metres below the sea surface, revealing the haunting beauty of the wreck as it rests today and immersing them in one of the 20th century’s most tragic maritime stories.

Relive the maiden voyage

The virtual reality headset allows one to embark on what was intended to be the first of many trans-Atlantic crossings between Southampton and New York, while interacting with the surroundings of the fated liner and experiencing life on board as if they were actually there.

Operated by White Star Line, RMS Titanic carried some of the wealthiest people in the world, as well as hundreds of emigrants from the British Isles, Scandinavia and other parts of Europe who were seeking a new life in the USA and Canada. This virtual experience takes you back in time to meet the passengers and crew who made the Titanic’s voyage legendary, while experiencing life on board through their eyes and discovering their personal stories with audio in English and Spanish. You will also learn about the visionaries who imagined, designed and built this iconic ship, and discover how their ambitions became reality, but ended in a tragedy that claimed the lives of 1,496 passengers and crew.

The Titanic Experience will appeal to those fascinated by the history of the world’s most famous ship, and even fans of the 1997 epic romantic disaster film starring Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet.

Educational experience

It offers an educational experience, embarking on a tour of the ship’s deck, the luxurious dining room and grand staircase, to the corners of the boiler room and to the helm, where the experience allows you to navigate the vessel.

This highly rated virtual attraction has been a success wherever it has docked, being described by those who have experienced it as “spectacular”, “super immersive” and an “amazing experience”.

There has been an increasing focus on exploring the application of virtual reality within the realm of tourism. This is an ideal opportunity for those who have not experienced virtual reality because there are no strong sensations and plenty of support from the technical team at all times.

The experience lasts approximately one hour.