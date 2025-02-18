Two weather fronts will bring rain to Andalucía this week, with the first arriving today

Almudena Nogues Malaga Tuesday, 18 February 2025, 13:21 | Updated 13:56h. Compartir

What the Spanish refer to as 'Febrerillo el loco' (crazy little February) will continue to do its thing. This is the warning from Spain's state meteorological Agency (Aemet), which points out that Andalucía will be affected by the passage of weather two fronts from today, Tuesday 18 February). The first will bring light rainfall and will leave the region on Wednesday, while the second will hit between Friday and Saturday and will be somewhat more significant than the previous one. As the spokesperson for the state body, Rubén del Campo, explained, the first front will especially drop rain in the southwest of the Spanish mainland, "especially Extremadura and western Andalucía". "In these areas, rainfall could be accompanied by thunderstorms," he said. In addition, temperatures will rise throughout the country except in the Mediterranean area. "In most of the country, temperatures will exceed 15C and in the Cantabrian Sea and inland Andalucía they will exceed 22C", added Aemet.

The third week of February is also expected to bring spring-like temperatures to Andalucía, which could be up to 5C above average. According to the regional delegate of the state meteorological agency, Juan de Dios del Pino, a "very slightly active" front will unload some rainfall from today in Huelva, "to later weaken and perhaps leave little relevant rain in other provinces such as Seville and Cordoba". In the early hours of the morning and the first half of Wednesday, showers are also possible in any part of the region, although they will be very scattered and in small amounts, said Del Pino.

For tomorrow, Wednesday, Aemet forecasts "cloudy skies with cloudy intervals, without ruling out showers in general weak, remaining in the afternoon the skies little cloudy, except in the mountains, where the possibility of precipitation will persist".

Once the first front has passed, Aemet forecasts that - until Friday - the skies will remain lightly cloudy except for some intervals of high clouds. On that day, however, the weather will change again. A front of greater importance than the previous one could bring rain from midday in the western part of Andalucía and, in the first half of the day on Saturday, in the eastern part of the region, according to the state agency.

Its forecast for Friday includes cloudy skies, "increasing in the western half to overcast with moderate rainfall at the end of the day". As for temperatures, there will be an increase in maximum temperatures until Wednesday, while minimum temperatures will remain practically unchanged. Daytime temperatures this week could be between 3C and 5C above average and minimum temperatures between two or three degrees above, Aemet concluded.