Tuna with high level of histamine investigated as cause of 66 cases of food poisoning in Andalucía Fourteen people needed hospital treatment after consuming the fish, while 51 people presented with symptoms at health centres and clinics in Almeria

Public health officials are investigating whether the consumption of tuna with a high level of histamine is the cause of 66 cases of food poisoning, 14 of who were admitted to hospital, in the Almeria province of Andalucía.

The condition of the 51 people who were treated for food poisoning at health centres and clinics in the Almanzora area has improved, while the 14 who went to Hospital de la Inmaculada and University Hospital of Torrecárdenas have been discharged.

Although the cause of the food poisoning is still under investigation, initial data collected by epidemiologists pointed to tuna fish which was served by a caterer at the premises of the multinational Cosentino, in Cantoria, and in a restaurant in the area.

Histamine is a naturally occurring toxic substance produced in fish when certain bacteria develops, usually due to the loss of freshness of the fish, poor preservation at inadequate temperature, or hygiene and handling failures, as pointed out by Spain's consumers and users organisation (OCU).