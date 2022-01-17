New transport card for young people offers discounts of up to 100 per cent Nearly three million Andalusians under the age of 30 can benefit from it

The Junta de Andalucía’s new transport card for young people is offering journeys on public transport with discounts ranging from 50 to 100 per cent. The card covers trips on Andalusian buses, trams and subways, as well as on the catamaran in the Bay of Cadiz.

Almost three million Andalusians under the age of 30 can benefit from the initiative which aims to increase the volume of travellers on public transport which declined during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Tarjeta Joven de Transporte offers a 20 per cent discount on the existing Consorcios de Transporte Metropolitano de Andalucía card rates. In metropolitan areas, this discount reaches 30 per cent for a single ticket. Discounts for members of large families (familia numerosa) could reach up to 100 per cent.

The card can be requested online by visiting https://rtan.es/tarjetajoven/ and attaching the required documentation or in person by presenting the documents at the Transport consortium offices. An email or SMS will let users know when the card is ready.

Once the user has the card, they must go to any point of sale of the consortium to activate it and top up the card with the balance they want. There is a 1.50 euros management fee for this.

To obtain the card you need your NIE/DNI, a certificate of registration if the address that appears on the DNI/NIE is different from the current one, and a recent passport size colour photo.