Tragedy as three young men die after their vehicle plunges into canal in south of Spain

Three young men aged 26 and 27 from the Huelva municipality of Cartaya in the Andalucía region of southern Spain died yesterday in a traffic accident after the vehicle in which they were travelling plunged into the Piedras canal, in the northern part of the municipality, and overturned, leaving them upside down.

Firefighters from the Aljaraque and Ayamonte fire stations were called to the scene of the accident and recovered the vehicle, which was completely upside down in the canal bed, and rescued the lifeless bodies of the three young men.

The local council in Cartaya has decreed three days of official mourning in a town shocked by this event.