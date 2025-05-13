Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
EFE
Tragedy as three young men die after their vehicle plunges into canal in south of Spain
112 incident

Tragedy as three young men die after their vehicle plunges into canal in south of Spain

The town hall in Cartaya has decreed three days of official mourning in a town shocked by this event

José Luis Piedra

José Luis Piedra

Huelva

Tuesday, 13 May 2025, 11:49

Three young men aged 26 and 27 from the Huelva municipality of Cartaya in the Andalucía region of southern Spain died yesterday in a traffic accident after the vehicle in which they were travelling plunged into the Piedras canal, in the northern part of the municipality, and overturned, leaving them upside down.

Firefighters from the Aljaraque and Ayamonte fire stations were called to the scene of the accident and recovered the vehicle, which was completely upside down in the canal bed, and rescued the lifeless bodies of the three young men.

The local council in Cartaya has decreed three days of official mourning in a town shocked by this event.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Popular Costa del Sol parador to close for two years for 14.5m euro refurbishment
  2. 2 Fast times and powerful stories define landmark edition of Ronda race
  3. 3 New headquarters for Spanish cancer association opens on Costa del Sol
  4. 4 Torremolinos joins programme for the captive breeding of barn owls
  5. 5 Fireworks light up Seville to signal end of another well-attended April fair
  6. 6 Celebrating five decades of bringing classical music to audiences along the Costa del Sol
  7. 7 Antequera CF dig deep to keep play-off dream alive
  8. 8 Tough draw for Spain in Billie Jean King Cup quarter-finals
  9. 9 Malaga karateka strikes gold in European team triumph
  10. 10 Minister Orfila unveils University of Gibraltar cutting-edge nursing simulation suite

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Esta funcionalidad es exclusiva para registrados.

Comentar es una ventaja exclusiva para registrados

¿Ya eres registrado?

Inicia sesión
Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad

surinenglish Tragedy as three young men die after their vehicle plunges into canal in south of Spain