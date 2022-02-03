Road closures and traffic disruption as major drainage repair works start in Almuñécar The work is programmed to take place throughout the year with minimal disruption during busy times such as Easter and summer

Work is due to start in the next few days on the drainage systems near to Almuñécar’s municipal market, the Paseo de las Flores and Calle Guadix. According to the town hall, the work is one of the most important projects requested by local residents.

The total budget for the work is just over 1.7 million euros and will be financed by the Mancomunidad, which oversees local authorities on the Costa Tropical, including Almuñécar.

Almuñécar’s mayor Trinidad Herrera said: "These are very important works and logically they will have an impact on the day-to-day life of residents with the consequent traffic interruptions. The work will be carried out in sections and phases so that the inconvenience is kept to a minimum. However, it is understandable that the improvements will be so important that when they are completed, they will be a noticeable improvement for the affected areas.”

The work is programmed to take place throughout the year and with minimal disruption during busy times such as Easter week and summer, according to the councillor for works and maintenance, Beatriz González Orce.

The first part of the project will start next week and will affect the area around the site of the municipal market, which will be implemented in two phases. The first will be Callejón del Virgo and Avenida de Europa where the road will be completely cut off to traffic and an alternative route will be signposted. After Easter, Calle Sánchez Chaves and Avenida de Cala will be closed to complete the project in the area around the market.

At the same time, a new water drainage system will be put in place under Paseo de Las Flores (San Cristóbal), between Calle Peñones del Santo and Calle Antonio Tastet. The work to be carried out on Calle Guadix is planned for after the summer as it is a main route down to San Cristobál beach.

"The right lane of Calle Guadix is designed as a main collector divided into five sections which correspond to the exit points to the Seco river, where a breakwater will be built to protect the area against the discharge of rainwater,” a report on the project states.