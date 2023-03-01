Tour Granada's Costa Tropical by environmentally friendly tuk-tuk

Two routes will be available taking in monuments and views in Almuñécar and La Herradura

Visitors to Almuñécar and La Herradura (Granada province) can now visit the two towns by tuk-tuk. The idea was launched by local entrepreneur Bernardo García Vallejo, owner of Berbikes shop in Almuñécar.

Talking at the launch of the new initiative, councillor for Tourism and Beaches, Daniel Barbero said, «Anyone who has ever been sightseeing will be used to following a guide in the sun or sightseeing tours by bus, seeing monuments through a window. However, new, more flexible and original alternatives are opening up for tourists and also for the town's residents.» Barbero added that the new vehicles are entirely environmentally-friendly as they are electric and have a zero emissions label, according to the town hall.

The tuk-tuks will start operating in early March with two routes: the first will tour the San Miguel area with visits to the castle, Siete Palacios cave, the Arcos with view of the Vega de Río Verde, pass through the sections of the Roman aqueduct, the Valle Tropical and return along Altillo and Prieto Moreno-Caletilla promenades.

The second route will start from Almuñécar through San Cristobal, Cotobro, down the Punta de la Mona to reach La Herradura castle, visit Punta de la Mona lighthouse and Marina del Este, before heading back to Almuñécar with stops to photograph the views. Both tours will last approximately two hours and the price includes entrance fees to museums.