National Police. Antonio López
Toddler dies in Andalusian town after father leaves him in car
An emergency team tried unsuccessfully to resuscitate the child, until he was finally pronounced dead at the scene in Linares, Jaén

R. Morente

Tuesday, 20 May 2025, 20:01

The National Police have arrested a 72-year-old man accused of an alleged crime of reckless homicide after his 20-month-old son was found dead inside the family car in Calle Pintor El Greco in Linares, Jaén province, this Tuesday. According to sources from the investigation, the child had been left in the car for three hours. The victim is a baby fostered by the local family.

According to 112, at 2.55pm they received a call from a private individual alerting them to the presence of a child inside a vehicle.

The 112 emergency services were alerted and a mobile ICU and an emergency team sent to the scene. Once on the scene, they tried unsuccessfully to resuscitate the child, until finally his death was confirmed. Local and National police also arrived at the scene.

For the time being, judicial protocol has been activated and so far no further details have emerged about the circumstances surrounding the incident. The child's body has been taken to the Institute of Legal Medicine for an autopsy.

