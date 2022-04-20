Three provinces in Andalucía on alert today for rain, snow and rough seas Fourteen of the nineteen autonomous regions in Spain have weather warnings this 20 April after a dramatic change in the weather following the Easter holidays

Andalucía is one of the fourteen autonomous regions in Spain - that is all of them except Galicia, Extremadura and the Balearic Islands, as well as Ceuta - that will be alert this Wednesday 20 April, for a mixture of rains, storms, snowfall, wind or coastal phenomena, according to the State Meteorological Agency, Aemet.

Specifically, three provinces of the Andalusian region will be on alert for heavy rain, rough seas and even snowfall - despite the time of the year.

There will be an amber level warning for coastal phenomena in Almeria and Granada, where gusts of force 8 westerly winds will whip up waves of three to four metres high throughout the day. In addition, in Granada province there will also be a yellow level warning for snowfall and wind, while in Jaén a yellow warning for wind and rain has also been activated.

Snow accumulations above 1,000-1,200 metres are expected in Granada. The most significant falls will be in the first half of the day and in 24 hours it will reach three centimetres deep, while in Cazorla and Segura (Jaén) the depth will be around ten centimetres.

The warning for strong winds in Granada will last from 10am to 8pm, and there will be maximum gusts of up to 70 kilometres, as will also happen in Valle del Almanzora and Los Vélez (Almeria) from ten in the morning until midnight.

Rest of Spain

In the rest of Spain, the yellow warning for winds of between 70 and 80 kilometres per hour will affect León, Palencia, Burgos, Soria, Segovia, Salamanca, Ávila, Madrid, La Rioja, Navarra, Zaragoza, Teruel, Castellón, Granada and Almeria as well as in the Canary Islands.

Meanwhile, about 20mm of rain will fall in one hour, accumulating to 60mm in 12 hours, in Guipúzcoa, Navarra, Huesca, Gerona, Barcelona, ​​Tarragona, Castellón, Valencia, Alicante, Murcia and Jaén, which will have a yellow warning. In addition, along with this warning, the Mediterranean provinces of Tarragona, Castellón, Valencia, Alicante and Murcia will add the risk of storms.

Aemet has issued a yellow warning in Asturias, León, Palencia, Burgos, Soria, Ávila, Madrid, Navarra, La Rioja, Huesca, Teruel, Lérida, Cuenca, Guadalajara, Castellón, Valencia, Jaén and Granada from two to ten centimeters thick at altitudes above 900 metres.

Temperature drop

There will be abundant rainfall in almost the entire eastern half of the peninsula, which will be strong and persistent in the areas of the lower Ebro and Cape La Nao, and snowfall will be significant in the main mountain ranges.

A notable drop in maximum temperatures is expected, which could register a drop of 10C or more in the southeast quarter of the mainland.