This is when a new storm train is expected to bring rain to Spain again

Almudena Nogués Malaga Monday, 31 March 2025, 10:10 Compartir

After a weekend break marked by good weather and sunshine , the forecast points to a wet start to the fourth month of the year in the Andalucía region of southern Spain. In the middle of the week, the scenario will be complicated again with the arrival of a new storm which, if named, will be called Nuria. According to the forecast, it will reach the west of the Spanish mainland and, once again, will open the door to Atlantic storms. The region will be among those most affected by this latest episode of rain in Spain.

"Between Wednesday and Friday we will see how the storm will approach and probably intensify. Precipitation will continue to come in from west to east and, in addition, we will notice how the south-westerly wind will pick up, with intense gusts in many areas of the western third. The main accumulations - with amounts of more than 40mm are expected in areas of Extremadura and western Andalucía," explained Mario Picazo from Eltiempo.es. And the rain will not be short-lived. "Behind the storm that arrives on Wednesday there are others that follow the same route and which could give continuity to more rainfall next weekend and during the start of the following week,"added this expert.

At the moment, for Wednesday, Spain's state meteorological agency (Aemet) forecasts "very cloudy skies accompanied by occasional showers, more likely and intense on the Atlantic side during the second half of the day". On Thursday, instability increases with "very cloudy or overcast skies accompanied by rainfall, without ruling out locally heavy showers in the western third during the first half of the day". In addition, moderate to strong easterly winds will blow along the Mediterranean coast, with occasionally very strong gusts on the coast of Almeria.

"From Wednesday onwards, a storm will be located in the Atlantic off the Portuguese coast. This depression could approach the Spanish mainland on Friday, with wet southwest flow in the Gulf of Cadiz, resulting in a new episode of general rainfall in western Andalucía and other parts of the southwest quadrant of the country" according to the experts from the specialised weather portal Meteored. "The coming week will be wet in the western half of the mainland, with anomalies of 10 to 30mm compared to the average in the Sierra de Gredos and the western half of Andalucia. In the latter area, more than 100mm may fall locally," the portal emphasised.