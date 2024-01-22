This is the magical moment a rare albino deer was captured on video in a National Park in the south of Spain

María Carmona Espínola Huelva Monday, 22 January 2024, 16:52 Compartir Copiar enlace

The albino deer is a rare animal in the world, but in recent days a specimen has been spotted in the Parque Nacional de Doñana national park in the south of Spain, along with other examples of common deer. The animal is so rare that in some cultures they consider it sacred.

The proof of a sighting in Andalucía's Huelva province has been provided by Almonte town hall which shared a video on its social media in which an albino deer can be seen in the famous wetlands area, demonstrating once again its wealth of variety.

"An impressive specimen of albino deer has been filmed in Doñana, in Almonte. This white deer is one of the rarest in the world , since some studies maintain that only one in every 30,000 deer suffers from albinism ," the local council pointed out.

In the footage you can see, along with other specimens of the common species, a white deer that is less than a year old, running around the natural area.

In the comments on the post there are several people who say that it is relatively common to see albino deer in the ​​Doñana area, although the truth is that it is a rare species and protected in many countries.

There are places where the fines for hunting albino deer are especially high, with the aim of trying to conserve the species and ensure that these extraordinary specimens do not disappear.