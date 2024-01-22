Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
Ayuntamiento de Almonte
This is the magical moment a rare albino deer was captured on video in a National Park in the south of Spain
Nature

This is the magical moment a rare albino deer was captured on video in a National Park in the south of Spain

The footage captured the young animal running amongst a herd of common deer in the Parque Nacional de Doñana in Andalucía

María Carmona Espínola

Huelva

Monday, 22 January 2024, 16:52

Compartir

The albino deer is a rare animal in the world, but in recent days a specimen has been spotted in the Parque Nacional de Doñana national park in the south of Spain, along with other examples of common deer. The animal is so rare that in some cultures they consider it sacred.

The proof of a sighting in Andalucía's Huelva province has been provided by Almonte town hall which shared a video on its social media in which an albino deer can be seen in the famous wetlands area, demonstrating once again its wealth of variety.

"An impressive specimen of albino deer has been filmed in Doñana, in Almonte. This white deer is one of the rarest in the world , since some studies maintain that only one in every 30,000 deer suffers from albinism ," the local council pointed out.

In the footage you can see, along with other specimens of the common species, a white deer that is less than a year old, running around the natural area.

In the comments on the post there are several people who say that it is relatively common to see albino deer in the ​​Doñana area, although the truth is that it is a rare species and protected in many countries.

There are places where the fines for hunting albino deer are especially high, with the aim of trying to conserve the species and ensure that these extraordinary specimens do not disappear.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Three Costa del Sol towns top the table for longest life expectancy in whole of Andalucía
  2. 2 The jewel of Peru's Navy sails into Malaga and wows the waiting crowds
  3. 3 Malaga CF's automatic promotion hopes suffer major blow
  4. 4 Spain reaffirms world leader position with record donation and transplant figures
  5. 5 New river trail is latest outdoor sports and leisure attraction in Benalmádena
  6. 6 Environmental group flags concerns about concrete basement and remodelling of beach bar near Fuengirola Castle
  7. 7 Antequera still chasing the play-offs as they return to winning ways
  8. 8 Fuengirola hosts world-wide event to raise funds for hospitals in Poland
  9. 9 Fuengirola unveils plans for new day centre for senior citizens
  10. 10 This is what Andalucía's ground-breaking 3.3-million-euro investment at major international tourism fair will look like

Publicidad

Te puede interesar

Publicidad

Publicidad

Espacios grises
Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad