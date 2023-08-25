Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

This is the Junta de Andalucía&#039;s latest message about coronavirus and flu vaccinations
Health

This is the Junta de Andalucía's latest message about coronavirus and flu vaccinations

The regional Ministry of Health has acknowledged that there is an upturn in Covid-19 infections in Andalucía and Spain

Europa Press

Seville

Friday, 25 August 2023, 13:20

The Ministry of Health of the Junta de Andalucía is awaiting guidelines from Spain's Public Health Commission to finalise the Covid-19 vaccination schedule, with booster doses for immunocompromised persons and the population between 60 and 65 years of age.

This was stated by its head, Catalina García, in Huelma (Jaén) - when she attended the XXXVIII Trade Fair of the Sierra Mágina Natural Park, Expohuelma 2023 - and when asked by journalists about the coronavirus situation.

She acknowledged that "there is an upturn in cases of covid at national level and, of course, also in Andalucía", adding that "social interaction" which occur more in summer, with holidays and bigger party gatherings, "causes infection numbers to rise".

She also pointed out that "the important thing is that 94.7 per cent of residential centres in Andalucía are free of Covid" and, despite the fact that face masks are no longer obligatory, she stressed the recommendation to use them, when "instructed in both residential centres and health centres" in Andalucía.

"Covid still exists"

It is, she said, about being "cautious because Covid still exists and the most vulnerable people are the most affected". "It is now our individual responsibility to preserve the health of many of our vulnerable people," García said.

According to the regional minister, "the national Public Health Commission meeting, which is due to be held at the beginning of September, is awaited in order to finalise the vaccination schedue", which "will be accompanied by the flu vaccination".

"What is being decided at the moment is which vaccine is going to cover the sub-lines, which are currently circulating. And we are waiting for the Public Health Commission to finally decide what type of vaccine will be used to vaccinate the immunosuppressed and people between the ages of 60 and 65," she explained.

