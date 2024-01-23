This is the Junta de Andalucía's discount card for over the 65s, where you can use it and how you can get one

Raquel Merino Malaga Tuesday, 23 January 2024, 18:53 Compartir Copiar enlace

Have you turned 65 of age and reside in Andalucía? If so, you can benefit from many discounts and services offered by the Junta de Andalucía's 'sesentaycinco' (sixty-five) card.

The card is completely free and there are two types: green and gold. The only difference is that the first is not subject to any economic condition, while the second is only granted to those over 65 and whose income is less than 75% of IPREM (Public Multiple Effect Income Indicator).

There are multiple services and discounts that card beneficiaries have at their disposal, from offers in hairdressing products and services and cosmetic treatments, to discounts on dental services, supermarkets, intercity transport, travel agencies, hotels and rural accommodation; cinema, theatre and shows; museums; venues; theme parks; sporting events; training; press and magazine subscriptions; motor, automobile; and functional adaptation of your home, among other services. With the card, you can also request Telecare. More information, here.

How to request one

Just fill out a form that can be obtained by going to the Territorial Delegation for Social Inclusion, Youth, Families and Equality (here you can consult the addresses of the headquarters in the different Andalusian provinces) or download it from the website of the Social Services agency.

Applications can be made by internet or by ordinary mail to the following address: Consejería de Inclusión Social, Juventud, Familias e Igualdad. Apartado de Correos 1130. 41080 Sevilla.

The sixty-five card is valid for five years from and the renewal process is automatic, that is, once it expires, the beneficiary will receive it at their home without having to do anything. If it does not arrive, the Junta provides the free telephone number 900 2001 65 to report the problem. This same phone number can be called in case of loss, theft or any type of error on the card.