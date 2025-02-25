The Andalusian city with the best-preserved Gothic cathedral in the world

A.T. Sevilla Tuesday, 25 February 2025, 20:42 Compartir

Seville Cathedral is one of the most impressive architectural treasures not only in Spain, but in the whole world. Majestically standing in the heart of Andalucía's capital, it is considered the best-preserved Gothic cathedral in the world. Its grandeur attracts millions of visitors every year. In 1987, Unesco recognised its exceptional historical and cultural value, declaring it a World Heritage Site, along with the Archivo de Indias and the Real Alcázar.

A bit of history

The construction of Seville Cathedral began in 1401, over the remains of the city's former aljama mosque - a reflection of Seville's Islamic past. The decision to build a Christian temple of colossal magnitude was intended to demonstrate the power and wealth of the city, which was an important commercial and political centre at the time.

Legend has it that the architects and builders set out to "make a church so big that those who see it finished will think we are mad". It is fair to say that they succeeded. Covering an area of 11,520 square metres, Seville Cathedral is the largest Gothic cathedral and the third-largest church in the world, after St Peter's in the Vatican and St Paul's in London.

An impressive exterior

The exterior of the cathedral is impressive for its size and elaborate Gothic decorations. Its imposing façades are adorned with sculptures of saints, reliefs and decorative elements that show the mastery of the artists of the period. Among its numerous gates, the Puerta del Perdón, the Puerta de la Asunción and the Puerta de San Miguel stand out, each with unique architectural details.

The church has a series of buttresses and pinnacles that support its structure and give it a solemn and majestic quality. Its robustness has enabled the cathedral to withstand the passage of time, earthquakes and wars over the centuries without losing its original essence.

An interior of unparalleled beauty

Upon entering the cathedral, the visitor is struck by the grandeur of its interior. A height of 37 metres and the light filtering through the medieval stained glass windows convey an extraordinary atmosphere.

The main altarpiece - a masterpiece combining Gothic and Renaissance art - is one of the largest and most elaborate in the world. Created by Pedro Dancart and other artists, it consists of 45 carved and gilded panels depicting scenes from the life of Christ. Other highlights include the royal chapel, which holds the remains of the city's conqueror, Ferdinand III of Castile, and the main chapel, with its impressive Renaissance dome.

Another one of the cathedral's treasures is the tomb of Christopher Columbus - a bronze monument supported by four heralds representing the kingdoms of Castile, Aragon, León and Navarre. The presence of the Admiral of the Ocean Sea's remains endorses Seville's link to the discovery of America.

The Giralda: Seville's icon

One of the most characteristic elements of Seville Cathedral is the Giralda - the 104-metre-high bell tower. Originally the minaret of the mosque, it was built in the 12th century by the Almohad Caliphate. After the Christian reconquest, the bell tower was reintroduced in the 16th century, with the addition of the statue of the Giraldillo symbolising the triumph of Christian faith.

Zoom The Giralda AIRPANO

Climbing the Giralda is a must for any visitor. Unlike most European bell towers, it is not accessed via stairs. Instead, 35 ramps were used in the construction to allow access on horseback back in the day. Nowadays, the ramps take people to the top, where they can enjoy one of the most spectacular panoramic views of Seville.

An artistic and cultural reference

Seville Cathedral is not only an architectural landmark, but also an epicentre of cultural and religious activity. It holds important liturgical events throughout the year, including Corpus Christi and Holy Week, when the cathedral opens its doors to the 60 brotherhoods that make their penitential processions between Palm Sunday and Easter Sunday.

The cathedral's archive and treasury house an impressive collection of works of art, such as those by Murillo, Zurbarán and Goya. The library holds invaluable historical documents, including medieval manuscripts and records of trade with America.

Despite the passing of the centuries, Seville Cathedral is still a testimony to the greatness of Spanish Gothic. Its impeccable state of preservation, credited to consistent restoration and maintenance work, makes it a true legacy of humanity.