These three beaches in Andalucía are among the best in Spain, according to National Geographic

A.T. Seville Wednesday, 7 February 2024, 22:30

Spain, with its coastline of more than 7,000 kilometres stretching between the Mediterranean Sea and the Atlantic Ocean, has an impressive array of beaches. Each coastal region, with its geographical and landscape peculiarities, contributes to a diverse range of beach destinations. But those of Andalucía are among the best in Spain, as confirmed by a recent 2024 report by National Geographic.

From the sands of the Costa de la Luz to the bays of Almeria, the Andalusian region not only offers expanses of sand and turquoise waters, but also has a unique wealth of biodiversity and historical features that captivate nature lovers and visitors in general. Three Andalusian destinations have achieved a place of honour on the list of the best beaches in the country according to the prestigious magazine.

La Playa de Matalascañas (Huelva)

Playa de Matalascaña. Junta de Andalucía

La Playa de Matalascañas, in Huelva, is presented as a quintessential family destination. More than five kilometres long, it stands as one of the giants of the Costa de la Luz. Its particular attraction lies in the harmonious coexistence with one of the largest biodiversity sanctuaries in Europe, Doñana National Park. This enclave not only provides a unique natural setting, but also holds a bit of history in the quirky stone that stands out on the shore, known as 'La Piedra' or 'La Peña'.

This is the remains of a tower built in the 16th century, the Torre de La Higuera, ordered to be built by Felipe III to protect the coast from attacks by Berber pirates. This historical detail, added to the width of the beach, makes it a perfect destination for those seeking sun, sea and a glimpse into history as they enjoy their day on the sand.

La Playa de los Genoveses

Playa de los Genoveses. Alamy

In the province of Almeria, La Playa de los Genoveses stands out as a natural cinematographic setting in which several jewels of the big screen have been filmed like Lawrence of Arabia. Located in the Cabo de Gata Natural Park, this kilometre-long beach has a wide space of sand and calm waters, surrounded by small dunes and vegetation characteristic of the park.

It is an ideal place to enjoy with the family, thanks to its gradual slope into the water, but which requires caution on windy days, when currents can form. La Playa de los Genoveses captivates those seeking a day of relaxation on the coast.

La Playa de Cuesta Maneli (Huelva)

Playa de Cuesta Maneli. Barceló

Following the coastline from the Puerto Deportivo de Mazagón, you reach La Playa de Cuesta Maneli, in Almonte, Huelva province. This stretch of uninterrupted beaches reveals the evolution of the coastline over time and introduces us to a unique beach experience.

Part of the Doñana National Park, this is an impressive natural environment. This large unspoilt beach is perfect for those seeking tranquillity and relaxation. Furthermore, it has traditionally been recognised as one of the main places to practise naturism in Huelva, attracting those people seeking a freer and more natural environment.