These are the 12 brands of olive oil the Junta de Andalucía recommends not consuming

A new scam has emerged in relation to the alleged fraudulent sale of olive oil in Spain. Only a few days ago, it was reported that eleven people had been arrested for their alleged involvement with an organisation with branches in Spain and Italy dedicated to the international distribution of adulterated olive oil. And now the Junta de Andalucía's ministry of health and consumer affairs has recommended that twelve products, falsely-labelled as extra virgin or mild olive oil, are not consumed.

In a statement, the Junta said that Guardia Civil officers and inspectors from the regional ministry of health, in several inspections carried out on 4 and 5 December, discovered that oils for consumption were allegedly being packaged without the proper health registration or the necessary hygienic controls in an industrial warehouse in the Sevilla municipality of Mairena del Alcor.

The ministry has initiated control actions in all the identified locations and has informed the Andalusian authorities for fraud control and agri-food quality.

The regional ministry said that "there is no evidence of any specific danger" and added that "it is not known whether this product has reached consumers". However, according to information provided by the Guardia Civil, the adulterated products could have been marketed in Los Rosales, Tocina, Seville and Huelva.

The regional ministry recommends that people do not purchase olive oils with the labels listed below and, if they do have them they should return them to where they were purchased.

In Malaga province, the brands included in the list distributed by the Junta are Oleo L.U.X.E., extra virgin olive oil; Oliv, mild olive oil; Agricultor del Valle, extra virgin olive oil, and La Rama, mild flavoured oil bottled by 16.006007/MA in Almargen, as well as Tesoro de Oliva, extra virgin olive oil; Tierra de Arbequino, extra virgin olive oil, and Valle de Arbosana, extra virgin olive oil, bottled by Hortelano Foods also in Almargen.

These are joined by Carrero, extra virgin olive oil, and Esential, mild olive oil, bottled for Distribuciones Oleotop, in Los Rosales-Tocina Seville; Carro, extra virgin olive oil, Producto España, Murcia; Aciencia, extra virgin olive oil bottled by Aceites Tarama SA in Baena; Scudo, extra virgin olive oil, bottled by Almazara la Ribera S.L., Deifontes, Granada, a company that has been deregistered since March 2023.