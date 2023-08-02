These are some of the best beaches for surfing in Andalucía this summer Discover some of the best places in the region to enjoy this popular summer sport, with something suitable for all skill levels

Andalucía is an idyllic destination that combines the charm of its rich history and culture with the dazzling beauty of its beaches bathed by the Atlantic and the Mediterranean. This region is a paradise for sun and wave lovers, who will find a wide variety of beaches ideal for surfing. From long golden sandy beaches to rugged cliffs and crystal clear waters, every corner of the Andalusian coast offers a unique experience for surfing enthusiasts.

This summer, Andalucía's beaches promise to dazzle surfers with their thrilling waves and optimal conditions for the practice of this exciting sport. From the historic province of Cadiz to the stunning coasts of Malaga and Almeria, there is a perfect location for every type of surfer, whether they are beginners taking their first steps in the world of surfing or experts looking to challenge their skills on the most powerful waves.

From SUR we offer you a selection of some of the most perfcet beaches for surfing in Andalucía this summer:

Los Caños de Meca beach

Ampliar Los Caños de Meca beach. ABC

Located on the Atlantic coast, in the province of Cadiz , Los Caños de Meca is a beach well known for its impressive cliffs and crystal clear waters. It is a popular spot for surfers due to its consistent waves and optimal conditions all year round. In 2023, it is expected that this beach will continue to attract surfers from far and wide with its relaxed atmosphere and bohemian charm.

El Palmar beach

Ampliar Beach of El Palmar de Vejer de la Frontera. ABC

El Palmar is another gem on the coast of Cadiz. Known for its long beaches of fine sand and perfect waves for surfing, this beach in Vejer de la Frontera is an ideal place for beginners and more experienced surfers alike. In addition, the lively atmosphere and the large number of surf schools make El Palmar an attractive option for those who wish to learn or improve their surfing skills.

Los Lances beach

Ampliar Los Lances beach in Tarifa. ABC

Located in the spectacular town of Tarifa, known as the wind surfing capital of Europe, Playa Los Lances is a surfer's paradise. In 2023, it is expected to continue to be a hotspot for surfers from all over the world, especially those looking for exciting waves and consistent winds. This beach, bathed by both the Atlantic and the Mediterranean, offers a variety of surfing options and a lively atmosphere.

Zapillo beach

Ampliar Zapillo beach in Almeria. ABC

Moving to the coast of Almeria, we find Zapillo beach, an emerging destination for surfers in Andalucía. With its wide expanse of sand and waves suitable for beginners and intermediate surfers, Zapillo is fast becoming a favourite spot for those looking to learn and improve their surfing skills. In 2023, this beach promises to establish itself as a popular choice for surfers.

El Chanquete beach

Ampliar Aerial view of El Chanquete beach. InSpain

This small, picturesque beach is a perfect spot for surfers looking for a more intimate and relaxed atmosphere in the province of Malaga. With its gentle waves and sheltered location, it is ideal for beginners and those who prefer to avoid the crowds. In addition, the proximity to the lively town of Nerja provides an excellent option for relaxing after a day in the water.

Cortadura beach

Ampliar Access to Cortadura beach. ABC

Located in the city of Cadiz, Cortadura beach offers a unique surfing experience in an urban environment. The waves here can be powerful and challenging, attracting more experienced surfers. Importantly, the atmosphere of the historic city of Cadiz, with its narrow streets and lively nightlife, perfectly complements the surfing experience at this beach.

In short, Andalucía's best surfing beaches in 2023 offer a variety of options for all tastes and abilities. Surfers will find exciting waves, breathtaking scenery and a rich and diverse culture to complement their experience in the water. From the powerful Atlantic waves at Los Caños de Meca, to the ideal conditions for beginners at Playa de Zapillo, each beach has its own charm and promises an unforgettable experience for surfers.