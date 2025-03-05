New sculpture trail unveiled in 'magical' town to lure more tourists to Granada province's pretty Alpujarra area

Rafael Vílchez Sorvilán Wednesday, 5 March 2025, 10:45 Compartir

Sorvilán town hall in Granada province's Alpujarra has created a tourist route to showcase the village's historical, cultural, architectural, religious and craft heritage.

María Elena Maldonado is collaborating in the project and she explains that the route "starts at the entrance of Sorvilán where a bench has already been installed over the sculpture of a beautiful and gigantic bunch of grapes. From this place you can see the Mediterranean Sea and the Sierra de la Contraviesa, among other things.

The route continues to Plaza de Arriba, where there is a QR code to provide information. The next place is Fuente de Arriba, which has a sculpture of a beautiful little donkey. At Fuente de Abajo, which was once the place where local residents would do their washing, a sculpture of a washerwoman can be found.

Zoom

"From Plaza de Abajo you will reach the Plaza Magistrado Luis de la Torre, where the town hall used to be, and where the 17th century San Cayetano church is located, as well as the Ethnographic Museum, a journey into the past, history, roots, customs, culture, etcetera," explains Maldonado.

And from there, following the circular route in the direction of the current town hall building, a large telescope has been installed which can be used free of charge. There is another sculpture which pays tribute to the village's wine industry.

The municipality of Sorvilán belongs to the Red Oficial de los Pueblos Mágicos de España (official network of magic villages of Spain). It stretches from the Contraviesa mountain range to the sea and includes the villages of Alfornón, Los Yesos and Melicena.