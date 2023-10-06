The trail that leads to the most spectacular spots in Sierra Nevada

Daniela Londoño Compartir Copiar enlace

After the Alps, the Sierra Nevada is the highest mountain massif in Western Europe. Its highest peak, the Mulhacén, reaches 3,479 metres above sea level, making it the highest point on the Iberian Peninsula.

The Sierra is the birthplace of several rivers and the habitat of many animal and plant species and was declared a Biosphere Reserve by Unesco in 1989.

All these characteristics make the Sierra Nevada a must for all nature and hiking lovers. It is precisely for the latter that we bring you one of the most incredible trails that takes you into the heart of the Sierra Nevada to appreciate its true majesty. This is the Treveléz- Siete Lagunas (Seven Lagoons) trail, a route that, although demanding, is well worth the effort and will leave walkers amazed.

Trevélez-Siete Lagunas

The route starts in the Alpujarra of Granada, an area that includes beautiful mountain villages in the foothills of the Sierra Nevada. Specifically, the point is at the Plaza Barrio Medio in Trevélez, where the route is signposted. During the first stretch of the climb, you will find a pleasant landscape of woods, irrigation channels, streams, pastures and various stone farmhouses. As you head northwest, you come to the first landmark, Acequia Gorda, as well as spectacular views of the Trevélez river valley.

The path then takes visitors along the ascent to the next point of reference, the Acequia de Mingo and the Campiñuela refuge. From here you can enjoy beautiful views across to the third beauty spot, which is the Chorreras Negras waterfall. Just behind the refuge the path continues in the direction of the Culo de Perro river and then you arrive at the aforementioned waterfall. At this point we will know that we are closer to our goal, the Siete Lagunas. Once you have passed the Chorreras Negras, the last ascent to the Laguna Hondera, the first of the seven, begins.

Junta de Andalucía

From here you can enjoy breathtaking views of the Mulhacén and the Alcazaba, as well as beautiful meadows with endemic botanical species. This is precisely the ideal area to rest and have a picnic, as well as to explore the rest of the surrounding lakes.

And, of course, to recharge your batteries for the descent, which must be done on the same way down. In total, this is an 18-kilometre route that can be covered in approximately 8 hours, depending on the level of experience of walkers. The main challenge of this route, apart from its length, is the accumulated height difference and the altitude, which means less oxygen.

It is therefore recommended to start off well-rested, with enough water and light food to provide energy for the whole day. It is also important to bring an extra layer of clothing because of the altitude at the end of the trek, as well as sun protection, lip balm and sunglasses.