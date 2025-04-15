Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Semana Santa is the perfect time to get to know the different traditions that abound in Andalucía. Oficina Turismo Ayamonte
Semana Santa 2025

This is the place with the most spectacular Easter week in Spain, and it's not Seville

This town in Andalucía is a perfect destination to enjoy some traditions of Holy Week that go back centuries

Alberto Flores

Ayamonte

Tuesday, 15 April 2025, 10:47

As Easter is upon us, many people are planning their holidays, always with the aim of making the most of destinations that are perfect places to enjoy quality tourism and to experience something different.

The Andalucía region of southern Spain is full of places where you can enjoy unforgettable days that combine history, art, gastronomy and more, also giving you the chance to step into nature, venture into the countryside and even spend a while on its splendid beaches.

It takes several lifetimes to get to know all the traditions that unfold in the villages, towns and cities of Andalucía during Semana Santa (Holy Week). Normally the spotlight tends to focus on the big, provincial capitals that have the most important religious brotherhoods and huge processions, but this does not mean that other places should be ignored and, in some, you could enjoy a really worthwhile Holy Week.

This time we are in the Huelva town of Ayamonte, which has a Holy Week that has been declared of 'national tourist interest' in Andalucía and is a perfect place to enjoy these days in April. Ayamonte has a very interesting Semana Santa and was chosen in 2024 as the place with the most beautiful Holy Week in Spain. A title that it won in a survey carried out by the well-known Spanish television channel La Sexta .

Ayamonte is a town known for its beaches, its gastronomy and for the fact that it is historically the gateway to Portugal, but perhaps not so much for its Holy Week, which is nevertheless full of beautiful traditions. Therefore, visiting Ayamonte in spring and enjoying all its charms, Semana Santa being one that stands out, would be a winning option.

A moment from the procession of Nuestro Padre Jesús Nazareno through the streets of Ayamonte R. Jacinto Díaz

Ayamonte can boast one of the most traditional and deep-rooted Holy Weeks in the province of Huelva. The origins of the penitential processions that can be seen there this week can be traced back to the 16th century when the marquis of Ayamonte and his descendants were the driving force behind Holy Week, creating the first two religious brotherhoods ('hermandad') that date from around 1550.

Among the different brotherhoods that are the key players on the big days, you can admire the religious images and statues of great value that date from the seventeenth and eighteenth centuries. The artists, the creators of these figures remained anonymous. Besides these, you can also admire the pieces made by some outstanding names such as Castillo Lastrucci and Antonio Léon Ortega. The processions are embellished further thanks to the presence of the embroidery work of Esperanza Elena Caro and Carrasquilla and the gold and silver work by Armenta and Delgado López.

In total there are ten brotherhoods that lead the processions in Ayamonte throughout Holy Week. Another noteworthy curiosity of Ayamonte is that, on the night of Good Friday, there are two images of the Recumbent Christ carried in the procession, a rather unusual occurrence.

This mixture of attractions make Ayamonte an ideal place to visit during Holy Week, when a series of processions take place that are sure to surprise the visitor.

