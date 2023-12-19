Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Moreno, with councillors Paradela and Fernández-Pacheco, in Dubai SUR
&#039;The tourism sector in the south of Spain faces profound challenges&#039;: Junta de Andalucía president&#039;s grim climate change warning
'The tourism sector in the south of Spain faces profound challenges': Junta de Andalucía president's grim climate change warning

Juanma Moreno, head of the regional government, has forecast that rising temperatures will dramatically change how and when tourists travel to the Costa del Sol

Héctor Barbotta

Seville

Tuesday, 19 December 2023, 10:06

Off the back of his return from a major climate change conference in Dubai (COP28) the Junta de Andalucía president Juanma Moreno said the region's tourism industry is in for some "profound challenges" in the face of the situation. In an interview with SUR, he discussed what some of those challenges may be.

The drought also has an impact on tourism. Will the 2024 season see fewer tourists as a result of the drought?

Fortunately, this year's season for the Costa del Sol's tourism sector has not been affected by the lack of water reserves. It is true that, if the alert were to increase and new saving measures were to be considered, tourist activity would be affected before the general supply to the population; let's hope that this is not the case and that in the coming months we really recover part of the rainfall that we have lost in recent years. But, beyond that, the tourism sector is facing more profound changes due to climate change.

What changes?

The increase in the average temperature and the intensity of heat waves is going to mean a shift in the tourist season in the calendar, because those who visit us are going to choose dates fleeing the thermometer in the summer months. Worse still, Andalucía and the Costa del Sol could become uncompetitive in this respect compared to other destinations with more moderate climates. I hope, wish and trust that in 2024 we will be able to maintain the figures of seasons such as the one we have just finished this year, which have been record-breaking for Andalucía and for Malaga provinceand the Costa del Sol.

