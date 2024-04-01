Peak season takes off at airports across Andalucía with a total of 28.6 million seats scheduled this summer

Europa Press Malaga Monday, 1 April 2024, 21:39 Compartir Copiar enlace

Andalucía's airports started the summer season on Sunday 31 March with a programme that will remain in force until the last weekend of October. A total of 28.6 million seats and 160,200 flights are scheduled, with increases of 9.7% and 10.3% respectively, compared to the same time last year and a record in Seville and Malaga.

According to information provided by Spain's state airport operator, Aena, the summer schedule shows the airlines' commitment to the international market, which absorbs 72.5% of the total number of seats offered, with an increase of 11.4% compared to the same period last year, with more than 20.7 million seats.

By geographical area, some 19.6 million seats will be occupied by people travelling in Europe, while 749,400 seats will be on flights coming from Africa, 255,200 from the Middle East and 114,200 from North America. As for the domestic Spanish market, there will be 7.7 million seats which represents 27.2% of the total and 5.4% more than the 2023 summer season.

Malaga Airport leads the way with 20 million seats and 109,800 flights scheduled. Next is Seville with 6.4 million seats and 35,800 flights. These are record-breaking numbers for both airports.

Jerez airport is scheduling 800,000 seats with 5,000 flights for this summer, while Almeria airport has 654,800 seats and 5,000 flights and Federico García Lorca Granada-Jaén airport has 704,000 seats on offer and 4,800 flights.

Malaga and Seville airports

In terms of internal flights to and from Malaga Airport the airlines have increased the offer with 20.7% more flights, which, in absolute terms, raises the volume of scheduled commercial operations to over 21,890. The number of seats available on internal flights has also increased to almost 3.3 million (3,244,000), 9.8% more than the 2023 summer season.

Seats on flights between the Costa del Sol airport and other European airports will increase by 11.4% (more than 15.7 million) and 10.3% more (83,230) than in the same period in 2023. In fact, connections with the main European markets such as Germany (21.1% more seats and 20.8% more operations), France (0.2% more seats and 2.2% more flights), the Netherlands (14.3% more seats and 11% more movements) and Italy (22.8% more seats and 22.9% more operations), among others, have increased.

However, the United Kingdom remains the main market for Malaga Airport. Airlines have scheduled nearly 4.7 million seats and more than 24,500 flight operations with the UK for the summer period.

At Seville airport the international market will absorb 50.6% of the total number of seats offered, which represents an increase of almost 17% compared to the same period last year. There will be flights to and from to 75 destinations (81 airports), 20 of which are Spanish and 55 are foreign (from 20 countries).

In terms of destinations, the schedule reflects six international destinations that did not operate in the summer of 2023, although some of them did operate this winter. These are Birmingham, Trieste, Budapest, Stockholm, Brive and Madeira.

The last three had never been scheduled at the airport as regular routes, which is an important step in the opening of new markets. The flight to Stockholm was scheduled to start in February 2020, but was frustrated by the outbreak of the pandemic.