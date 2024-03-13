The street in Andalucía that is the most beautiful in Europe, according to Unesco

C. Á. Seville Wednesday, 13 March 2024, 11:31 | Updated 11:37h. Compartir Copiar enlace

Unesco has named a street in Andalucía as the most beautiful in Europe in its latest listings.

Of all the 900,000 streets across Spain, Unesco deemed the picturesque Calle San Pedro, in the Seville province municipality of Osuna, as the prettiest on the continent. Unesco highlighted it for the unique aesthetics of the street, but also the rich history and architectural diversity. The United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization is a body that aims to promote world peace and security through international cooperation in education, arts, sciences and culture.

Osuna has the best preserved historic quarter in Andalucía, which is why it has been declared a Historic-Artistic Site since 1967. The best place to appreciate the grandeur and building beauty promoted by the Dukes throughout history is Calle San Pedro, a gallery of large mansions and palaces that show the evolution of almost all the architectural styles that have appeared in Spain. For this reason, it is considered to be an open-air museum of architecture.

Calle San Pedro is a monument of stone and art, its pavements are lined with palaces and magnificent mansions. The houses stand out for their classical-style facades, their powerful heraldic coats of arms and the wrought iron work on their balconies. The jewel of the street is the palace of the Marquises of La Gomera, with its imposing façade.

However, it is worth mentioning other buildings such as the Cilla del Cabildo, built in the 18th century, the palace of the Cepeda family from the same century and in a marked Baroque style, which currently houses the courts, and an almost endless catalogue of houses and mansions of all sizes and styles that led Unesco to consider this street as one of the most beautiful in Europe.

Calle San Pedro is so beautiful from a photographic viewpoint that it has attracted the interest of major film directors. It has been chosen as the set for renowned productions such as Carmen by Vicente Aranda and Engaños by Álvaro Begines; even the Italian director Franco Zeffirelli chose it, for its elegance and historical significance, as the setting for the filming of his movie about the life of the Greek soprano María Callas.