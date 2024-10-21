Search area expanded for plane that went missing in south of Spain on Friday

M. Millán / R. Hernández Jaén Monday, 21 October 2024, 11:34 | Updated 11:41h. Opciones para compartir Copiar enlace

WhatsApp

Facebook

X (antes Twitter)

LinkedIn

Telegram

Threads

There are grave fears for the occupants of an ultralight that went missing while flying over the Andalusian province of Jaén on Friday, 18 October.

Authorities have extended the search into neighbouring provinces in a bid to find the ultralight aircraft, which was carrying married couple Isabel and Alfonso on board, and took off about 8.30am on Friday 18 October from the Totana airfield in Murcia. The couple, in their 60s, were bound for Beas de Segura.

Their last communication was about 9.30am on Friday when it was flying above Puebla de Don Fadrique in Granada, near Santiago de La Espada-Pontones. The pilot, Alfonso, made contact as he noticed a lot of dark clouds on the horizon and considered turning the aircraft around. From that moment on, communication was lost.

Videos of the trip

The couple's local newspaper, La Verdad de Murcia, has had access to several videos recorded by Isabel from the take-off on Friday. The clips showed the plane flying over the Sierra de Cazorla and the Tranco reservoir. In the recordings, the pair can be seen smiling and relaxed, joking and commenting on the places they are passing over.

The first video was taken at 8.20am as the aircraft warms up its engines at the airfield. At 8.22am, Alfonso then sent an audio message to say they were about to take off and that he will call them when they arrive at their destination.

They take-off at 8.30am as Isabel lets out a scream of joy. According to the Murcian newspaper, in the following videos, Isabel describes the areas they are passing over, until she makes the last recording at 9.22am, eight minutes before Alfonso calls El Cornicabral airfield, in Beas del Segura, with concerns about the weather.