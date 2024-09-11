Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

SAS rolls out 338 new vehicles to health centres across Andalucía to update its current fleet
Health

SAS rolls out 338 new vehicles to health centres across Andalucía to update its current fleet

The public health service vehicles will be equipped with GPS tracking and control devices with real-time data collection and internet access, among other features

SUR

Malaga

Wednesday, 11 September 2024, 09:38

The Andalusian public health service (Servicio Andaluz de Salud - SAS) is rolling out 338 new vehicles to renew its fleet of emergency service vehicles.

The lorries, vans, cars and SUVs will replace other older vehicles at a cost of almost 9.5 million euros. By provinces, Almeria will have 37 new vehicles; Cadiz, 26; Cordoba, 31; Granada, 80; Huelva, 23; Jaén, 37; Malaga, 55, Seville, 48, and central services, one new vehicle.

A long-term leasing contract for these vehicles has already been awarded, according to the Junta. The vehicles will be distributed across various health centres covering multiple services, including primary care.

The successful bidders for the contract will supply all new vehicles and be responsible for their maintenance. In the event of breakdowns or accidents, the contractor will provide a 24-hour driver assistance hotline.

The contract includes environmental sustainability measures such as low fuel consumption or CO2 emissions and tyre replacement. These new vehicles are also equipped with GPS tracking and control devices with real-time data collection, internet access, among others.

